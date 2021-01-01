With over two decades of experience in the music business A.B Crentsil has proven himself as a consummate performer with a repertoire of amazing hits to his credits. He has also won several excellence Awards including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, which is a special honor bestowed upon a musician with 15-20 years of continuous music experience.

AB Crentsil has over the years shown a lot of substance and receiving the appreciation and admiration largely for his controversial lyrics. Alfred Benjamin Crentsil in the 1940's at Posten. Had his primary and middle school education at the Takoradi Methodist Primary and Rev Cleveland Middle School respectively. While in the middle school,he learnt how to play the guitar. AB became proficient in the playing of the guitar and started singing along when playing the guitar. He joined the Strollers Band and has since played with the El Dorado's, Sweet Talks and finally the Ahenfo Band.

He is married to Elizabeth with seven children and still continues to churn out great music.He recently had a collaboration compilation CD with Obour, entitled "The Best of the Lifes". If you haven't heard his single, 'Moses' then please get his greatest hits album and treat yourself to this pure creative delight.

www.ghanaweb.com