5five is made up of two young men from the ghettoes of Adabraka namely Luther Azamati (Pappi) and Jeffery Opoku Agyekum (Killy). Their music is fusion of several genres that have crossover appeal.They came from nowhere to win the hearts of many with their reggaeton anthem, African Gurl featuring Diodjo. The song won the several Ghana Music Award nominations in 2008 with two wins; Discovery of the Year and Pop Song of the year.

They grew up around a lot of music and were exposed to a plethora of genres which still influence their song writing and flow.

Their debut single, Bull (4 better 4 worse),was done together with Batman Samini on the Appietus compilation. Papi is a typical hip-hop head going back to the mid 90's with countless cameo appearances on several mixtapes that never got mainstream radio rotation. His music is inspired a lot of the times by abstract thoughts that he either translates in his paintings or lyrics.

Killy on the other is a rap scholar of sorts. He teamed up with Papi about three years ago after he managed to overcome the love-hate relationship he had with the underground.The remix to African Gurlz is currently enjoying a lot of radio rotations and it is expected to lead their upcoming album.

Some of their popular songs are African Gurlz, Lamiokor, Shorty, Number One Fan.

www.ghanaweb.com