4x4 is an appendage of the hiplife group, Buk Bak comprising Ronnie Coches and Bright Bling Sparkles. It is made up of Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey (Captain Planet) and Raphael Edem Avornyo (Abortion). The two artistes have unique styles which complement each other quite well. Although Captain Planet can arguably be credited as the first artist to rap in Akuapem Twi, he also raps in Ga, Ewe, and Pidgin English.Abortion spots a ragga/dancehall style.

Although both had individual stints performing in various groups, it can be said that they were by Buk Bak after featuring in Kiddafest, a programme for discovering talent and creativity in children and the youth. Their debut album was Siklitele in 2003 which was a major success. They followed it with Contestant Number 1. In 2007, they released 'Hotgirls.com' and claimed to have introduced crunk music onto the Ghanaian music scene. They scored two Ghana Music Award nominations in 2008 for the effort. Captain Planet is trained in Advanced Marketing while Abortion hopes to become an architect and was trained at ATTC.

Some of their popular songs are Kpekpele, Rekpete, Contestant Number 1, Odo fitaa, and Hotgirls.com

