Under 20 team
Under 20 Team
Black Satellites: U-20 Team
GHANA'S NATIONAL U-20 are the current African and World Youth Champions
Players
Goalkeeper
:
Defenders
:
Midfield
:
Coach
: Sellas Tetteh
Assistant:
Management Committee
Chairman:
Welfare Officer:
