Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Government must give students tablets instead of textbooks — Kojo Addae Mensah
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Government must give students tablets instead of textbooks — Kojo Addae-Mensah
21 May 2020
Read Article
4
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Coronavirus has shown that 'we can work together and support ourselves' – Kwabena Agyepong
21 May 2020
14
play video
Coronavirus: IATA lauds Ghana on safety protocols
21 May 2020
7
play video
Living with coronavirus: Oppong Nkrumah explains Health Minister's stance
21 May 2020
5
play video
Funny face forgets lines after Jackie Appiah kiss
21 May 2020
375
play video
Kwasi Appiah is not the only person owed by GFA - Kurt Okraku
21 May 2020
11
play video
Coronavirus: Interest rate on GH¢600m stimulus package reduced to 3%
21 May 2020
9
play video
Gory robbery incident at Tema, 2 suspects shot dead
21 May 2020
13
play video
Fort Prinzenstein, the world heritage property which has been neglected and left to its fate
21 May 2020
88
play video
Minority demands full disclosure on energy sector debts
21 May 2020
7
play video
Eno teases Sista Afia for 'childishly' attacking Freda Rhymes
21 May 2020
163
play video
Coronavirus: Govt not opening schools soon, we're just in consultations - Oppong Nkrumah
21 May 2020
32
play video
My manhood didn’t work for a while after my mad house documentary - Anas
21 May 2020
133
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.