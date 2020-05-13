Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Where is gov’t going to get GH?18bn to revamp the economy? Pratt reacts to TUC's request
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Where is gov’t going to get GH?18bn to revamp the economy? - Pratt reacts to TUC's request
13 May 2020
Read Article
13
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Transformers for Pokuase bulk supply point project arrive in Ghana
13 May 2020
37
play video
Dr. Amin Bonsu narrates how he cured a coronavirus patient
14 May 2020
89
play video
Sports Ministry owes Kwasi Appiah - Abatey
13 May 2020
152
play video
New Juaben South bans Pragya activities for two weeks; residents unhappy
13 May 2020
5
play video
Food joints, other businesses at C K Tedam University folding up over Coronavirus
14 May 2020
159
play video
How Atta Mills ‘visited’ Allotey Jacobs in ‘white apparel, black shinny shoes’ over NDC suspension
13 May 2020
93
play video
Businesses along Nima gutter:Traders brace for floods as rains set in
16 May 2020
38
play video
I'll choose friends with benefits over dating - KiDi
13 May 2020
39
play video
Nikki Banks - Special Farm
13 May 2020
49
play video
COVID-19 Isolation Centre: GFA President tours Ghanaman facility
13 May 2020
6
play video
'I pray his body is found at worst' - Mother of boy suspected to have drowned at Madina cries
13 May 2020
4
play video
2020 polls: Paul Adom Otchere points out suggestions for the EC
13 May 2020
14
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.