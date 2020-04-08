Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Coronavirus: Ofori Atta wants Parliament's go ahead to spend GH¢1.2bn
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
Coronavirus: Ofori-Atta wants Parliament's go-ahead to spend GH¢1.2bn
08 April 2020
Read Article
6
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
We have a wartime leader in President Akufo-Addo – Ofori Atta
Videos
play video
We have a wartime leader in President Akufo-Addo – Ofori Atta
15 April 2020
0
play video
Zakisha Brown - Went to Ghana
08 April 2020
0
play video
Eagle Prophet on ATUU With Abeiku Santana
08 April 2020
0
play video
Coronavirus: Here’s why Akufo-Addo’s addresses come late at night
08 April 2020
0
play video
There is no evidence coronavirus is transmitted from mother to baby – Specialist
08 April 2020
0
play video
Charles Taylor skills and dribbles
08 April 2020
0
play video
Eyes on the Ground - Police tighten checks at Okponglo
08 April 2020
0
play video
The Ghanaian shoe maker fighting coronavirus with science
09 April 2020
0
play video
Gangsters, Golf and Greenbacks - BBC Africa Eye documentary
08 April 2020
0
play video
We are not giving Kayayei monies but food – Gender Minister
08 April 2020
0
play video
#SubZero: Sarkodie punches Asem, other hungry rappers in revenge
08 April 2020
0
play video
Ghana will be ‘flooded’ with nose masks in 7 days – Health Minister
08 April 2020
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.