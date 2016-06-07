Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Shatta Wale Baby (Chop Kiss) [Official Video]
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Shatta Wale - Baby (Chop Kiss) [Official Video]
07 June 2016
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Dangote reveals worst business day...
07 June 2016
0
play video
Anas receives 2016 African Hero Award in USA
08 June 2016
1
play video
Van Vicker, Kwadwo Nkansah, Big Akwess, Joe SHortingo, Others In Black Monkey (Trailer)
07 June 2016
0
play video
Sacked police officer flees after leading robbery gang in Kumasi.
07 June 2016
1
play video
DAVID OPOKU: 2015 HIGHLIGHTS (GOALS, ASSISTS AND MORE)
07 June 2016
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.