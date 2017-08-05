Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Showbiz industry is no more about talent but marketing – D Black
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Showbiz industry is no more about talent but marketing – D-Black
05 August 2017
Read Article
90
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Usain Bolt beaten by Justin Gatlin in 100m final
01 October 2017
864
play video
DKB tears into Ghanaians for not standing up for A.I against Burna Boy
05 August 2017
5
play video
Mortuary men share stories; dispel myths about the dead
05 August 2017
1457
play video
Mid-year budget review: NPP taking credit for ‘nothing’ – Inusah Fuseini
05 August 2017
303
play video
PLAYBACK: Newsfile on Joynews
05 August 2017
464
play video
'Trotro' crashes into lagoon; two passengers unaccounted for
05 August 2017
887
play video
NPP struggling to accept Nkrumah’s legendary status – MP
05 August 2017
7
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Newsfile on Joynews
05 August 2017
576
play video
CPP in NDC’s bowels - Mike Oquaye
05 August 2017
3
play video
McOttley Capital holds 2nd Annual General Meeting for the McOttley Unit Trust Fund
05 August 2017
79
play video
Extricate yourself from NDC if you want to survive – Speaker to CPP
05 August 2017
938
play video
Shatta Wale accuses Sarkodie of snubbing fan in traffic
05 August 2017
871
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.