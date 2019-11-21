Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Why is government massaging figures to create the erroneous impression that all is well Eric Opoku
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Why is government massaging figures to create the erroneous impression that all is well - Eric Opoku
21 November 2019
Read Article
15
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Shatana is a retired slay queen – Terry Bonchaka’s former manager jabs musician
21 November 2019
58
play video
Kati G - Wati Makoma
21 November 2019
7
play video
Adawudu calls for 'speedy' process in coup plotters' trial
21 November 2019
5
play video
Kaneshie, Dzorwulu flooded after Thursday rains
21 November 2019
52
play video
DKB talks about Ghana man time on BBC
21 November 2019
7
play video
Robo competition to help enhance knowledge in robotics, AI
21 November 2019
6
play video
Eagle Prophet's death prophecy about Patapaa comes to pass
21 November 2019
2135
play video
Kuami Eugene's London O2 live performance with Mayorkun
21 November 2019
31
play video
Ghana heading for doom if EC is not sanitized – Pratt
21 November 2019
17
play video
Dumsor is a 'devil' introduced by Mahama - NPP MP
21 November 2019
4
play video
Charlotte Osei and her two deputies should be facing trial - Obiri Boahen
21 November 2019
11
play video
Boakye-Yiadom's goal sends Red Star Belgrade to next round of Serbia Cup
21 November 2019
12
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.