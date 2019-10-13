Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I have 5 exes, I broke my virginity when I was 12 – Shatta Wale’s rumoured girlfriend
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I have 5 exes, I broke my virginity when I was 12 – Shatta Wale’s rumoured girlfriend
13 October 2019
Read Article
31
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
2019 RTP Awards: Nana Aba Anamoah wins Personality of the Year
13 October 2019
9
play video
MTN sees customers as their priority - Human Resource Director
13 October 2019
4
play video
DELAY INTERVIEWS OV
14 October 2019
141
play video
British orphans found trapped in Syria IS camp
13 October 2019
1
play video
Attractive Mustapha interacts with Climate Change protesters at Buckingham Palace
13 October 2019
11
play video
Sex for Grades: BBC chose unconventional approach because of power relations - Inusah Fuseini
14 October 2019
7
play video
K.P Boateng bags brace as Fiorentina beat Pistoiese 4-1
13 October 2019
1
play video
HR Focus Awards: MTN Ghana wins Overall Best Organization in HR Practitice 2019
13 October 2019
12
play video
Government should do more - John Boadu
13 October 2019
4
play video
I don’t need Rosemond Brown’s hype, I’m even popular than her – Tracey Boakye fires
13 October 2019
280
play video
Watch out for the number 12! – Sefa Kayi predicts more afoot after Sex4Grade exposé
14 October 2019
31
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.