Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I'm sleeping with three girls at the moment Shatta Wale
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I'm sleeping with three girls at the moment - Shatta Wale
11 October 2019
Read Article
48
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Every child deserves basic education – Chief Director of Gender Ministry
16 October 2019
1
play video
Parliament goes ‘wild’ over sexually suggestive community names
11 October 2019
89
play video
Akufo-Addo Government met a problematic Energy Sector - Deputy Energy Minister
11 October 2019
11
play video
Manchester stabbings: man held on ground by police at Arndale centre
11 October 2019
3
play video
Brace yourself for more exposés - Sefa Kayi warns after 'sex for grade'
11 October 2019
48
play video
'Chain stupid, ugly and idiotic dog Kennedy Agyapong' - Afia Schwarzenegger goes wild on Kennedy Agyapong
11 October 2019
335
play video
Breast cancer awareness: Miracles are not cheap, seek early treatment - Dr Bortey
11 October 2019
8
play video
CAF never signed a contract with me – Shatta Wale
11 October 2019
32
play video
I have not received any threats – Kiki Mordi
12 October 2019
309
play video
Nobel Prize 2019: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins Peace Prize
11 October 2019
3
play video
40 Under 40 Awards: Anthony Dzamefe wins Technology and Innovation Award
11 October 2019
11
play video
I'm on weed break - Shatta Wale
11 October 2019
46
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.