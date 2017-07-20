Actress Ama K. Abebrese celebrates 20 years in her movie carrier

So the year 2017 marks my 20 years in Media, Film and Television. I started at a young age in September 1997 at YCTV in London and it's been an incredible journey so far. Although I feel like I'm just getting started. God really has been instrumental in it all. I sat down for an interview with @pkdickson at @novotelnyc to talk about that as well as @panafricanweekend and more. The full interview will be coming soon. #ThankfultoGod ???????? . . My dress from @amayaforafrica #panafricanweekend ????: @baba_musah_smiley @robbielive215

A post shared by Ama K Abebrese???? (@ama_k_abebrese) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT