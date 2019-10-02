Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Mahama increased electricity tariff by 166%, NPP decreased by 5% – Bawumia
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Mahama increased electricity tariff by 166%, NPP decreased by 5% – Bawumia
02 October 2019
Read Article
9
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
GFA Elections Wilfred Kwaku Osei unveils policy document
03 October 2019
1
play video
Bawumia inaugurates YEA jobs center
02 October 2019
18
play video
Sexuality Education: ‘We’re treading on dangerous path’ – Prof Alabi
10 October 2019
7
play video
Don’t exhaust oil revenues on CSR activities - IFS advises GNPC
03 October 2019
21
play video
I discovered Essien, Dong Bortey, others - Osei Kwaku Palmer
02 October 2019
1
play video
Ebony couldn’t make money from music; she didn’t leave any property behind - Starboy Kwarteng
02 October 2019
335
play video
Lovely breasts have become seat for deadly diseases which takes men away – Korle Bu CEO
10 October 2019
7
play video
I used to be a thief but money from boxing changed me – Bukom Banku
02 October 2019
131
play video
Shatta Wale's proposal to me was staged – Michy
02 October 2019
616
play video
Luxury vehicle/Talk tax – You are merely robbing ‘Peter to pay Paul’ - Ghanaians tell Akufo-Addo
02 October 2019
10
play video
Boris Johnson: No-deal only alternative to Brexit plan
02 October 2019
3
play video
Wendy Shay and Fantana snub each other at event
02 October 2019
64
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.