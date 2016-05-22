Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Shatta Wale performs with wife on stage at Ghana Meets Naija
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Shatta Wale performs with wife on stage at Ghana Meets Naija
22 May 2016
Read Article
1
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
https://youtu.be/LhKq7Zw5fPs
Videos
play video
Ghanaian-British singer Maia Wallace releases 'Buried Deep'
22 May 2016
2
play video
GOAL: GIDEON BAAH TAPS HOME AFTER A FANCY FLICK
22 May 2016
0
play video
Flavour’s live band performance at Ghana Meets Naija Concert
22 May 2016
0
play video
Master Richard clashes with Abeiku Sagoe on Actors Guild issues
23 May 2016
0
play video
Shatta Wale performs at Tigo Ghana Meets Naija 16 | NYDJ Live
22 May 2016
0
play video
Chimpanzee mother learns about her dead infant
22 May 2016
0
play video
Austris prepares to vote in second round of presidential election
22 May 2016
0
play video
GOAL: Gideon Baah adds to the blowout
22 May 2016
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.