Video of the day: Check out the craziest dance at wedding ceremony

.. To all fathers it's ur day ! With @biggiehappiness ???????????? Happy Fathers DAY????????????? Video by | @dlstudios1 @amorghana @weloveghanaweddings @ghanawedding @ahoufebridal @africansweetheartweddings @welovenaijaweddings @weddingdigestnaija @weddingsonpoint

A post shared by #DLstudios (@dlstudios1) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:47am PDT