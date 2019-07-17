Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Tap into Free SHS; Human trafficking is real – Deputy Gender Minister advises youth
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Tap into Free SHS; Human trafficking is real – Deputy Gender Minister advises youth
17 July 2019
Read Article
27
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Deputy Gender Minister commemorates World Day against trafficking of persons
Videos
play video
JULIET IBRAHIM - A TOAST TO LIFE
26 July 2019
56
play video
I’m doing legitimate business – Mama Gee hits back at critics
22 January 2020
47
play video
A husband for daddy official trailer
26 July 2019
31
play video
NPP, NDC not ready to fight corruption - Maurice Ampaw
17 July 2019
19
play video
My achievements shows I’ve no competition in Ghana – Wisa
17 July 2019
26
play video
General Legal Council must be abolished - Prof Asare
26 July 2019
26
play video
Patapaa is too ugly; he looks like an animal – Lilwin
26 July 2019
14
play video
Oil Block bidding: Energy Minister’s ‘lack of data’ excuse an indictment on the ministry – Dr. Manteaw
21 July 2019
20
play video
Ghana Music Awards UK slated for October 5
26 July 2019
20
play video
KIA authorities must stop embarrassing people at Terminal 3 - Bennet Agyekum
17 July 2019
870
play video
Guilty Beatz shares experience of meeting Beyonce; here’s what she told him
26 July 2019
292
play video
Sack Kwesi Appiah – Ghanaians react to AFCON exit
19 July 2019
79
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.