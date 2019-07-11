Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Mad rush for ‘husband snatching’ charms by Ghanaian ladies
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Mad rush for ‘husband snatching’ charms by Ghanaian ladies
11 July 2019
Read Article
736
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
NMSQ: Our hard work paid off - Augusco’s 'savior' Newton
25 July 2019
65
play video
We're poised for action - Nana Ampadu, Yaw Sarpong on Europe Tour
25 July 2019
14
play video
I had a secret agenda to venture into politics – Bawumia
25 July 2019
40
play video
MTN to digitize merchant payment - MOMO General Manager
11 July 2019
28
play video
Rebecca Quaye grabs car as MTN rewards customers in MoMo@10 promo
25 July 2019
35
play video
The sex scandal at the heart of the Afghan government
29 July 2019
10
play video
Sandra Ankobiah refuses to comment about reportedly having a bum surgery
11 July 2019
28313
play video
'Ku Yen Preko' demo leaders and Asiedu Nketia's kids schooling abroad - Owusu Bempah
11 July 2019
437
play video
Kum yen preko demo: Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu Ampofo, others sit on the floor as they protest
11 July 2019
619
play video
#WAI: Tarkwa Nsuaem MP given hot chase, nabbed for road traffic offence
11 July 2019
74
play video
'Kum Yen Preko' demo turns jamboree
11 July 2019
537
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Augusco, Presec, Persco battle for the bragging rights in the final showdown
25 July 2019
20
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.