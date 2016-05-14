Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Shatta Wale reveals what he hates about his fans
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Shatta Wale reveals what he hates about his fans
14 May 2016
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Tyga's sad confession
16 May 2016
0
play video
Man survives helicopter ordeal
14 May 2016
0
play video
Women against Women: Make This Stop
30 September 2021
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.