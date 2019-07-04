Youtube Icon
#Trending GH: Your MPs avoid parliament; so why new Chamber – Ghanaians ask Speaker
04 July 2019
41
Videos
play video
I see nothing wrong with what I asked Strongman - Gh One's Serwaa Amihere
04 July 2019
44
play video
6.4 magnitude California earthquake shakes Los Angeles
04 July 2019
6
play video
Bessa Simons details his leadership plans for MUSIGA
04 July 2019
6
play video
ELDER K FRED - ABA ME SO (Official Video)
04 July 2019
9
play video
We have a long way to go in Ghana – Ken Ofori-Atta
04 July 2019
31
play video
Parliamentary primaries: NDC pegs filing fee at GHC25,000, forms at GHC2,000
06 July 2019
90
play video
Kwaw Kese blasts Ghanaian MPs over their decision to build a new chamber worth $200m
04 July 2019
27
play video
NDC to punish Minority MPs who back 450-seat chamber
08 July 2019
12
play video
Majority Leader apologises to MPs over new chamber ‘blackout’
04 July 2019
16
play video
Why build a new chamber when we are the least paid on the continent? - Nii Lante asks
04 July 2019
8
play video
How John Mahama promised a new chamber for Parliament in 2013
04 July 2019
82
play video
Becca’s father releases video to expose lies of musician's mother
04 July 2019
64
