Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I pray over water for them to drink anytime they are hungry Grandma of orphan kids reveals
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I pray over water for them to drink anytime they are hungry - Grandma of orphan kids reveals
18 June 2019
Read Article
775
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Ghana Draft Engagement Policy for Diasporans now available
18 June 2019
58
play video
Stop toying with the Affirmative Action Bill – Gender advocate
27 June 2019
28
play video
Kumchacha rains curses on politicians who helped NAM 1 scam Ghanaians
18 June 2019
59
play video
Cabinet approves initiates to boost science, maths, technology education for basic & SHS
18 June 2019
55
play video
Limited voter exercise: Bring registration to our doorsteps – Applicants to EC
18 June 2019
35
play video
Female rapper takes off fake hair to nail 'Grind Day' at Rythmz Covers Audition
18 June 2019
264
play video
Cabinet approves €233 million Water Supply Project
18 June 2019
38
play video
Charterhouse disrespected Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene and Joe Mettle – DCryme
18 June 2019
95
play video
My ‘innocent’ son is wallowing in police cell – Mother cries
18 June 2019
915
play video
Ayariga ‘escapes’ three charges in ‘Amidu case’
18 June 2019
121
play video
We will not stop politicizing kidnappings - Asiedu Nketia
18 June 2019
31
play video
badwam
18 June 2019
66
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.