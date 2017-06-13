Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
GES to sanction teacher for improvising stones as computer mouse
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
GES to sanction teacher for improvising stones as computer mouse
13 June 2017
Read Article
2175
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Brexit: EU 'open' to change of heart, say France and Germany
13 June 2017
60
play video
GNCC launches maiden Chamber Business Awards 2016
13 June 2017
68
play video
Reviewed power purchasing agreements will save Ghana $700m annually – Boakye Agyarko
13 June 2017
521
play video
Heartless Akufo-Addo making merry as country mourns Major Mahama - Koku Anyidoho
13 June 2017
1948
play video
Maiden edition of Chamber Business Awards launched
13 June 2017
44
play video
Create enabling environment for businesses; not factories - Nduom tells Akufo-Addo
13 June 2017
157
play video
‘I’m the most indebted Minister in Ghana’ – Energy Minister
13 June 2017
3
play video
Rawlings praises 'consistent' NPP
13 June 2017
1148
play video
Nigeria's acting president signs record $23bn 2017 budget into law
13 June 2017
1350
play video
Jeff Sessions to testify publicly about Russia
13 June 2017
14
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Jeff Sessions testifies publicly about Russia
13 June 2017
95
play video
From a Policeman to Black Stars player - The story of Samuel Sarfo
13 June 2017
6038
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.