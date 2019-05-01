Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
May Day: 35 labour unions storm independence square with placards
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
May Day: 35 labour unions storm independence square with placards
01 May 2019
Read Article
8
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Public workers receiving GHC 200 as pension benefits – Labour Union member
Videos
play video
Akeju, Beenie Man - Kiss and Tell Remix (Official Video)
01 May 2019
12
play video
WA YO - Say Yes feat. DarkoVibes (Official Video)
01 May 2019
15
play video
Ghana Beyond Aid: We’ll march boldly from poverty to prosperity – Akufo-Addo
01 May 2019
8
play video
I have been candid with Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo
01 May 2019
23
play video
‘Idle’ Martin Amidu must be interested in Bukari bribery scandal – Maurice Ampaw
01 May 2019
120
play video
Libyan conflict: Suspected war crimes shared online - BBC Newsnight
01 May 2019
7
play video
Kalybos involved in a tragic accident; narrowly escapes death
01 May 2019
66
play video
‘Afia Schwarzenegger’s kids could suffer because of their mom's bad reputation’ - Maame Ngege
01 May 2019
174
play video
Nana Addo finally speaks on kidnappings in Ghana
01 May 2019
148
play video
62-year-old Ghana still a ‘work in progress’ - Akufo-Addo
01 May 2019
4
play video
Joy News Live
01 May 2019
4
play video
Kwami Sefa Kayi poses with his 'coat of many colours'
01 May 2019
86
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.