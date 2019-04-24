Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
You don’t understand Islam if you hate Christians – Bawumia to Muslims
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
You don’t understand Islam if you hate Christians – Bawumia to Muslims
24 April 2019
Read Article
2
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Let’s advertise our brotherly love to world – Palmer-Buckle to Christians, Muslims
play video
Political vigilantism a threat to Ghana's democracy – Ibn Chambas
play video
Allah has blessed Chief Imam; he’s a gift from God - Bawumia
Videos
play video
Education is not the key to success, I want to win Grammys - KK Fosu
25 April 2019
18
play video
Lyra McKee's funeral stands in applause as priest challenges politicians
24 April 2019
1
play video
Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry visits Unilever Ghana
25 April 2019
3
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Queen Elizabeth 93rd birthday party
24 April 2019
39
play video
Galamsey Fight: Akufo-Addo not serious; neither is he committed - Sammy Gyamfi
24 April 2019
57
play video
Lebanese Culture Center in Ghana donate to the Pediatric Oncology Unit at Korle Bu
24 April 2019
5
play video
Tracey Boakye opens up about her relationship with the Mahamas
24 April 2019
25
play video
Sista Afia lectures us on how to keep our bodies warm
24 April 2019
10
play video
Shatta Wale limping on stage must be condemned!
24 April 2019
3
play video
Obinim impregnated one Pamela who has twins for him - Kwaku Bonsam claims
24 April 2019
631
play video
Stop your foolish prophecies – Akwasi Awuah blasts ‘fake’ Owusu Bempah
24 April 2019
1218
play video
Massive demolition at Madina leaves hundreds homeless and without workplaces
24 April 2019
22
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.