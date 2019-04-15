Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
#Trending GH: Parents 'bash' government over ‘bogus’ new JHS uniform; say its misplaced priorities
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
#Trending GH: Parents 'bash' government over ‘bogus’ new JHS uniform; say its misplaced priorities
15 April 2019
Read Article
72
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
I am still a virgin - Maame Serwaa
15 April 2019
969
play video
'We are very disappointed in Roads Minister's failure to construct our road' - Nkroful Chief
15 April 2019
8
play video
Maame Serwaa - Daybreak Hitz - 15/04/19
15 April 2019
66
play video
Lilwin’s former manager, Zack threatens to deal with Prophet Nigel Gaisie
15 April 2019
752
play video
Women’s World Bank Ghana CEO commends Ken Ofori Atta and his team for Cedi stabilization
15 April 2019
40
play video
Sudanese protesters keep up the pressure on the military council
15 April 2019
3
play video
Wendy Shay thrills crowd at Commonwealth Artist Night
15 April 2019
6814
play video
Your former manager has taken you to a spiritualist to destroy you - Nigel Gaisie to Lilwin
15 April 2019
462
play video
Nana Ama McBrown slapped me 6 times on set – Actor
15 April 2019
1661
play video
Ernest Asante scores 8th league goal in Al Jazira's comeback win
15 April 2019
6
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Badwam on Adom TV
15 April 2019
2
play video
Lady shares disturbing video to warn Africans going to Kuwait for employment
15 April 2019
3391
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.