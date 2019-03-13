Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
You are a disgrace to UEW; resign now UTAG to Vice Chancellor
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
You are a disgrace to UEW; resign now - UTAG to Vice-Chancellor
13 March 2019
Read Article
10
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
UEW impasse: Party politics destroying the university – Kojo Yankah
Videos
play video
Jirapa GES accountant ordered to retrieve GHC11K unearned salary or be surcharged
13 March 2019
283
play video
I deserve a VGMA accolade this year - Wendy Shay
13 March 2019
20
play video
Nothing should limit younger women from engaging in active politics – Esther Tawiah
13 March 2019
13
play video
Road Ministry terminates 6 abandoned road projects
13 March 2019
110
play video
NDC shooting: Police allegedly vandalize home of wanted ‘Hawks’ member
13 March 2019
34
play video
Vigilantism: What's wrong if I finance the activities of hawks? - Joseph Yamin
13 March 2019
12
play video
Tamale comes ‘alive’ after historic Independence Day event
13 March 2019
9
play video
Rosemond Brown should stop her nonsense and fear Ghanaians – Babie Dapaah
13 March 2019
1864
play video
Watch the trailer of 'Otoolege' episode 2
13 March 2019
81
play video
Disney's Aladdin Official Trailer - In Theaters May 24!
13 March 2019
6
play video
Kwaku Manu interview with Xandy Kamel
13 March 2019
122
play video
Businessman recounts how Rawlings demolished his multimillion-dollar hotel in Accra
13 March 2019
41
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.