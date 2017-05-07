Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
DJ Switch wins Talented Kidz Season 8
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
DJ Switch wins Talented Kidz Season 8
07 May 2017
Read Article
2555
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
NDC 2020: I’ll contest if God gives me energy – Prof. Joshua Alabi
07 May 2017
1604
play video
French election: Live updates
07 May 2017
97
play video
Emmanuel Macron elected French President with 65.1% of the vote
07 May 2017
1052
play video
Worst ever? Watch Nacee perform ‘Boys Boys’ at Rush Ghana DJ Awards 2017
07 May 2017
631
play video
Afriyie Acquah sees red as Torino draw with Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus in derby
07 May 2017
185
play video
Rev.Azigiza Jnr. honoured at Ghana DJ Awards
07 May 2017
974
play video
Vyrusky beats DJ Black; wins best DJ of the year
08 May 2017
418
play video
I worked hard for best DJ award - DJ Vyrusky
07 May 2017
193
play video
Adele celebrates turning 29 with cheeky makeover
07 May 2017
230
play video
Rashida Black Beauty fires Nacee over his 'Boys Boys' song with Guru
07 May 2017
1921
play video
DJ Vyrusky crowned best DJ of the year
07 May 2017
1
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.