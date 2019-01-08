Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Science and Technology education least patronized in Ghana – Prof Asuro
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Science and Technology education least patronized in Ghana – Prof Asuro
08 January 2019
Read Article
12
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Illegal Free SHS fees: ADISADEL Old Boys condemn GES’ investigative procedure
08 January 2019
6
play video
SSNIT minimum monthly pension now GHC300, up by 11%
08 January 2019
4
play video
Winning 2019 AFCON will demand a lot of preparation - Jonathan Mensah
08 January 2019
20
play video
Two years of Akufo-Addo’s presidency: Plaudits for gov't over Free SHS, creation of jobs
08 January 2019
26
play video
eSports in Ghana: Madagastar GH gathers video games players
08 January 2019
29
play video
Trending GH: Ghanaians divided over the significance of Constitution Day
08 January 2019
11
play video
SSNIT receives GHC1.1 million from investments in two subsidiaries
08 January 2019
12
play video
Nayas1’s sister names popular pastors, actors and MP’s she has dated
08 January 2019
7390
play video
Gifty Osei reveals how she nearly committed suicide
08 January 2019
2273
play video
Korankye Ankrah kneels, begs Chief Imam, Mahama, others over Owusu Bempah’s death prophecies
08 January 2019
26
play video
Gospel musicians collapsed my 1st marriage - Empress Gifty Adorye speaks after wedding
08 January 2019
734
play video
BoG revokes licenses of Premium, Heritage Banks
08 January 2019
34
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.