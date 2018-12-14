Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Indiscriminate payment of monies to Doctors and nurses at Tamale Teaching Hospital
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Indiscriminate payment of monies to Doctors and nurses at Tamale Teaching Hospital
14 December 2018
Read Article
36
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Gov't to implement DTT project in first quarter of 2019 - Comm. Minister
14 December 2018
58
play video
Theresa May: 'If we are to leave with a deal this is it' - BBC News
14 December 2018
15
play video
Small scale ban lift: Only validated miners are to resume operations – Prof. Boateng
14 December 2018
17
play video
Communications Minister launches GIFEC Cyberlab Project at Dansoman 1 & 2 JHS
14 December 2018
41
play video
Meet the engineer behind NASA's robotic arm for Mars
14 December 2018
212
play video
White lady flies to Ghana to arrest 'sakawa' boy who duped her GHC113,000
14 December 2018
5264
play video
LIVESTREAMING: JoyNews live
14 December 2018
19
play video
Rev.Owusu Bempah vandalizes laptop,microphone at Hot 93.9FM
14 December 2018
42
play video
White man buys 600,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom for Obinim
14 December 2018
292
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Badwam on Adom TV
14 December 2018
14
play video
Getting access to information in Ghana is almost impossible – Author
14 December 2018
16
play video
Natalie Portman shamed me for posing in bikini as a virgin - Jessica Simpson
14 December 2018
3
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.