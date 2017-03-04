Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Pratt attacks Ken Ofori Atta for preaching Jesus during budget presentation
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Pratt attacks Ken Ofori-Atta for preaching Jesus during budget presentation
04 March 2017
Read Article
46690
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Rawlings, Konadu wow Achimotans with amazing dance moves
04 March 2017
24171
play video
Ghana is destined to prosper under NPP – Vice President
04 March 2017
12775
play video
Rooney demands action against Mings after Ibrahimovic 'stamp'
04 March 2017
873
play video
Vice President joins Ghanaians for Ghana@60 health walk
15 April 2022
3
play video
National Keep Fit Day to replace Sanitation Day
04 March 2017
15851
play video
PLAYBACK: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews
04 March 2017
2694
play video
'Ghana is what it is today because of me' - Counselor Lutterodt
04 March 2017
7024
play video
LIVESTREAMING: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews
04 March 2017
1935
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.