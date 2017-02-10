Maritime dispute: Ghana accused of bad faith

</div> </div> </div> <div class='video_blog'><div class='sub_title'> Videos</div> <ul> <li class="item"><a href="PLAYBACK-Akufo-Addo-swears-in-third-batch-of-Ministers-4187"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/744/74462864.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">PLAYBACK: Akufo-Addo swears in third batch of Ministers</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">5218</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Salti-Paulette-explains-the-motive-behind-her-nude-picture-4186"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/729/72959568.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Salti Paulette explains the motive behind her nude picture</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">3158</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="I-love-your-hairstyle-critics-have-no-case-Maurice-Ampaw-to-Otiko-Djaba-4185"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/847/84789232.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">I love your hairstyle; critics have no case – Maurice Ampaw to Otiko Djaba</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">19058</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Music-group-Gallaxy-are-liars-ZionFelix-4184"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/119/11987380.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Music group Gallaxy are liars - ZionFelix</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">214</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Your-suit-is-silly-Maurice-Ampaw-tells-Adjorlolo-s-fianc-e-4183"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/850/85020286.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Your suit is silly - Maurice Ampaw tells Adjorlolo's fiancée</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">5435</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="My-hairstyle-doesn-t-affect-the-price-of-kenkey-Otiko-Djaba-4182"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/267/26722656.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">My hairstyle doesn’t affect the price of kenkey – Otiko Djaba</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">21992</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="African-politicians-are-liars-Yvonne-Nelson-4181"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/514/51433887.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">African politicians are liars - Yvonne Nelson </h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">2772</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Konongo-can-t-contain-Sister-Derby-s-heat-this-Saturday-Medikal-4180"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/643/64356311.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Konongo can't contain Sister Derby's heat this Saturday - Medikal</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">839</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Lilwin-hot-for-shooting-Mama-boss-papa-video-at-church-4179"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/938/93803488.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Lilwin hot for shooting ‘Mama boss papa’ video at church</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">2</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Video-Mubarak-Wakaso-first-training-with-Granada-4178"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/591/59103028.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Video: Mubarak Wakaso first training with Granada</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">3959</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Ghanaians-will-vote-out-governments-that-pretend-to-be-fighting-corruption-Batidam-4177"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/349/34921422.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Ghanaians will vote out governments that 'pretend' to be fighting corruption - Batidam</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">11 February 2017</span> <span class="view">2</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="I-always-have-sex-though-I-ve-been-single-for-3-years-Sista-Afia-4176"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/837/83778647.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">I always have sex though I’ve been single for 3 years – Sista Afia</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">10 February 2017</span> <span class="view">16</span> </div> </div> </a></li> </ul> </div> <!-- </div> --> <!-- </div> --> <!-- Start of html generated by this->footer() --> </div> <div id="rightsection"><div class="right_side"> <div class="quick_access"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/" class="home" data-title="Home"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/home.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/twi-news" class="twi-news" data-title="GhanaWeb Twi News"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/twi_news.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/programs" class="Programs" data-title="GhanaWeb Programs"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/programs.svg"> </a> </div> <div class="home_radio_btn"> <a href="/radio/">Radio</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="home_streaming_btn"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/live-streaming">Live Streaming</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="feed"> <div data-imk-uid='DESKTOP.TV.WIDE_SKYSCRAPER.2' id='div-gpt-ad-1200006-0' style='height:auto; width:300px; text-align:center;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1200006-0'); }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/sayitloud"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/design/internal_banner/sayitloud1.gif"></a> </div><br><div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/talkertainment"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/design/internal_banner/talkertainment1.gif"></a> </div> </div></div></div> <div> </div> <div id="footer" style="margin-top:20px;"> <ul id="footerinner"> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/aboutus.php">About Us</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/advertise/">Advertising</a></li><li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://support.ghanaweb.com/portal/en/home" target=”_blank”> FAQ </a></li> <!-- <li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow" href="/GhanaHomePage/feedback.php?url=www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=4175" onclick="NewWindow('/GhanaHomePage/feedback.php?url=www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=4175', 'feedback', '550', '450','no') ;return false;">Feedback</a></li> --> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/sitemap.php">Sitemap</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a></li> </ul> <div id="footerrechts"> Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved. </div> </div> <script>var batch_slots=[]; googletag.cmd.push(function() { if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1100006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[1]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[2]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[3]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[4]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[5]); } googletag.pubads().refresh(batch_slots); }); </script> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { /** CONFIGURATION START **/ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); _sf_async_config.uid = 56378; _sf_async_config.domain = 'ghanaweb.com'; _sf_async_config.flickerControl = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.useCanonicalDomain = true; _sf_async_config.sections = 'television'; _sf_async_config.authors = ''; /** CONFIGURATION END **/ function loadChartbeat() { var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); } loadChartbeat(); })(); </script> </div></div> </body> </html><!-- Generated in 0.021 seconds -->