Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
You’re not bigger than Patapaa – Funny Face jabs Kuami Eugene
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
You’re not bigger than Patapaa – Funny Face jabs Kuami Eugene
22 June 2018
Read Article
219
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Kuami Eugene apologises to Patapaa over 'noisy music' comment
Videos
play video
Muntaka is a 'dumb' MP; I'll take him on - Ken Agyapong
23 June 2018
8
play video
Highlights of Nova Wellness Centre free health screening
22 June 2018
7
play video
A culture without arts is dead - Professor Younge
22 June 2018
1
play video
National Theatre climaxes 25th Anniversary celebrations with ‘Agoro’
22 June 2018
15
play video
Nazir presents: #Number13 with Kwesi Nyantakyi, Countryman Songo and Abatay
22 June 2018
1742
play video
138.com bet assures patrons of safe, competitive betting odds
22 June 2018
6
play video
Brazil vs Costa Rica 2-0 All Goals & Highlights
22 June 2018
3
play video
US Congress divided over immigration system overhaul
22 June 2018
2
play video
Blame FDA for the widespread of Tramadol - KK Fosu
22 June 2018
7
play video
I replaced D'banj with Samini in my 'Kangaroo' song - Tic
22 June 2018
7
play video
US migration crisis: Detained families face uncertainty
22 June 2018
1
play video
Indonesian Muslim leader sentenced to death over 2016 attack
22 June 2018
1
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.