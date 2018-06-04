Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Your songs are meaningless – Shatta Michy disses Shatta Wale
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Your songs are meaningless – Shatta Michy disses Shatta Wale
04 June 2018
Read Article
2
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
2018 BECE: Invigilators laud students’ composure; candidates optimistic
05 June 2018
12
play video
Wendy Shay - Uber Driver
04 June 2018
27
play video
'Evil' Anas will rot to death - Kennedy Agyapong
04 June 2018
60
play video
Bawumia is 'ignorant' of the evils of Anas – Ken Agyapong
04 June 2018
2
play video
‘Shameless’ persons in NDC seeking to erase June 4 history – Rawlings
05 June 2018
188
play video
Why do NDC babies with sharp teeth keep insulting me, my wife and Amidu? – Rawlings
05 June 2018
75
play video
Dozens dead as 'Volcan de Fuego' erupts in Guatemala
04 June 2018
1
play video
We’ve erred, forgive us – Anita Desoso begs Rawlings
04 June 2018
63
play video
Stop bleaching – Rawlings teases Anita Desoso
04 June 2018
7
play video
Controversy about Kelni GVG deal unnecessary - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful tells critics
04 June 2018
12
play video
Lerny Lomotey shares “Gold glitter cut crease” makeup tutorial in latest video
04 June 2018
79
play video
David Dontoh blasts National Communications Authority
04 June 2018
1
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.