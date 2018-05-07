Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
NPP must condemn Hajia Fati’s attack on journalist GJA
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
NPP must condemn Hajia Fati’s attack on journalist - GJA
07 May 2018
Read Article
2
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
NPP's Hajia Fati assaults Adom FM's Sakyiwaa
play video
I never apologized to Hajia Fati – Adom FM Journalist
play video
GJA likely to go to court over assault on Adom FM reporter
Videos
play video
Jay-Z's mum - ‘I was not free’ until I told son I was gay
07 May 2018
110
play video
Woman loses her 2-month-old baby as she eats fufu at Nkrumah Circle
08 May 2018
31716
play video
"Writing For Davido Was A Bitter-Sweet Experience" - TENI || Reveals Shizzi's Split + New Projects
07 May 2018
3
play video
Melania Trump unveils 'Be Best' campaign for children
07 May 2018
8
play video
President Akufo-Addo commissions new Tesano Divisional Police headquarters
07 May 2018
2
play video
Over 1,000 illegal structures destroyed near Adenta Redco Flats
07 May 2018
11603
play video
‘2020 is coming’ – Jobless nurses warn Nana Addo at NABCO demo
07 May 2018
2017
play video
Angry unemployed nurses protest against NaCOB
07 May 2018
5047
play video
I will make my 'political future' clear very soon - Mahama
07 May 2018
2585
play video
NPP has a history of intentionally collapsing state-owned factories - Spio-Garbrah
07 May 2018
1728
play video
Sister Deborah & Wanlov the Kubolor - RefuseReuseRecycle
07 May 2018
984
play video
Korede Bello - Sote ( Official Audio )
07 May 2018
160
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.