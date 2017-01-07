Youtube Icon
President Akufo Addo and Vice Bawumiah take oath of office
President Akufo-Addo and Vice Bawumiah take oath of office
07 January 2017
play video
President's press secretary apologises for 'plagiarised speech'
07 January 2017
61773
play video
President Akufo-Addo plagiarizes George Bush’s 2001 Inaugural Speech
07 January 2017
11407
play video
Akufo-Addo's inaugural speech a plagiarism of former US presidents'?
10 January 2017
42655
play video
Mahama has contributed to consolidate Ghana’s democracy – Akufo-Addo
07 January 2017
2
play video
Ghana’s dev’t will be a disappointment to founding fathers - Akufo-Addo
07 January 2017
5692
play video
Judiciary, legislature must exhibit true independence – Nana Addo
07 January 2017
3551
play video
11 Powerful quotes from Akufo-Addo's inauguration speech
07 January 2017
58380
play video
I won’t let Ghanaians down – Akufo-Addo
07 January 2017
2
play video
I wish Mahama well – Akufo-Addo
07 January 2017
8267
play video
Preserve democracy – Ouattara urges Ghana
07 January 2017
3829
play video
Ghana open to business again - President Akufo-Addo
07 January 2017
3784
play video
I will protect public purse - President Akufo-Addo
07 January 2017
2346
