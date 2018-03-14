Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
You don't need money to teach people how to think Dr. Patrick Awuah to lecturers
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
You don't need money to teach people how to think - Dr. Patrick Awuah to lecturers
14 March 2018
Read Article
955
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
MPs condemn sharing of nude content, images of dead bodies on social media
15 March 2018
898
play video
Sports Minister's full speech at Meet The Press
14 March 2018
211
play video
Zimbabwe businesses want Western sanctions lifted
14 March 2018
8
play video
A national cathedral alien to our culture – Afrikania Mission
15 March 2018
19
play video
I can spot a star 500 miles away - Nana Fynn
14 March 2018
303
play video
Kenya MPs complain about unsolicited sexting
14 March 2018
2
play video
Dr Dre joins Anderson .Paak on stage in Brixton
14 March 2018
7
play video
M.anifest - Simple Love
14 March 2018
3
play video
Players who fail to perform will be sacked - Mark Noonan
14 March 2018
534
play video
MPs complain of nude photos sent to their phones
14 March 2018
41
play video
Comedian Teacher Kwadwo wades into the Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media controversy
14 March 2018
781
play video
Ghana will be hit by a heavy downpour soon - Prophet Nigel Gaisie
14 March 2018
3
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.