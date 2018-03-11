Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians know – US Ambassador
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
There are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians know – US Ambassador
11 March 2018
Read Article
280
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson, on '21 minutes with KKB'
play video
I hope Ghana legalises homosexuality in the next decade - US Ambassador to Ghana
Videos
play video
There's light at end of the austerity tunnel, says Philip Hammond
11 March 2018
14
play video
Prosecute arsonists behind Central Medical Stores fire – US Ambassador tells government
11 March 2018
4
play video
Ghana to introduce new technology in administering intravenous drugs
11 March 2018
1008
play video
Hassan Ayariga's phone burns after making a call while charging
11 March 2018
4640
play video
Poor traders along Akufo-Addo's Residence cry out after gov’t issues ultimatum
11 March 2018
4106
play video
Sanitation in Ghana must improve - US Ambassador
11 March 2018
4
play video
I hope Ghana can accept homosexuality in the next 10 years – US Ambassador
11 March 2018
1216
play video
Us Ambassador Robert Jackson on '21 minutes with KKB' - Teaser
11 March 2018
16
play video
Why Ghanaians are bounced visas - US Ambassador gives details
11 March 2018
46869
play video
Richard Commey knocks out Alejandro Luna in Round six
11 March 2018
6221
play video
VGMAs nomination list a disrespect to Reggae/Dancehall genres – Epixode
11 March 2018
183
play video
Highlight: Late K.B Asante's burial service at the State House
11 March 2018
3718
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.