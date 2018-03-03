Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Man caught on camera defecating during clean up exercise
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Man caught on camera defecating during clean-up exercise
03 March 2018
Read Article
1329
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
AMA, Sanitation Ministry hold massive clean-up exercise in some parts of Accra
play video
Sanitation Minister urges public support to rid city of filth
Videos
play video
Akrobeto’s hilarious news report on armed robbery attacks
03 March 2018
2905
play video
NPP vigilante groups emboldened armed robbers - Spio-Garbrah
04 March 2018
3
play video
Guy walks away after girlfriend proposed at Accra Mall
03 March 2018
9932
play video
Shatta Wale in trade of words with policeman
03 March 2018
13521
play video
Inspector Ashilevi’s family receives GHC 1.8bn compensation from government
03 March 2018
5619
play video
Inspector Ashilevi promoted posthumously to Assistant Superintended of Police
03 March 2018
1471
play video
Tame the 'animal' in you – Kweku Baako to Ghanaian Police Unit on UN missions
03 March 2018
1043
play video
We are struggling but not broke - Lydia Forson on Ghana’s Movie Industry
03 March 2018
2711
play video
Final funeral rites for Frankie Kuri - Highlights
03 March 2018
6463
play video
Kofi Boakye is your best bet to control recent armed attacks - Minority to Ghana Police
03 March 2018
5296
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Newsfile on JoyNews
03 March 2018
1514
play video
Achimota School 1993 Year Group presents refurbished offices to alma mater
03 March 2018
1080
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.