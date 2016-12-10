Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Thank you for electing me – Nana Addo to Ghanaians
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Thank you for electing me – Nana Addo to Ghanaians
10 December 2016
Read Article
3235
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
2016 election results is true reflection of people's choice- CODEO
11 December 2016
3564
play video
Gambia's president-elect calls on Jammeh to respect election results
10 December 2016
1574
play video
How Legon students reacted after EC declared Nana Addo winner
12 December 2016
19003
play video
PLAYBACK: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews, Saturday December 10, 2016
10 December 2016
7219
play video
EU unveils new €321m headquarters in Brussels
10 December 2016
15
play video
Mahama will be NDC’s best ticket in 2020 – Kweku Baako
10 December 2016
22739
play video
Watch Lil Win's jubilation over Akufo-Addo's presidential win
10 December 2016
1
play video
The EC has performed creditably – Kweku Baako
12 December 2016
6042
play video
The moment Mahama called Akufo-Addo to concede
10 December 2016
2
play video
LIVESTREAMING: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews
10 December 2016
5475
play video
UK congratulates Ghana’s president-elect Akufo-Addo
10 December 2016
2
play video
President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo's full victory speech
10 December 2016
3225
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.