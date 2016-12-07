Youtube Icon
You can’t vote, if your name is not captured on register – EC
You can’t vote, if your name is not captured on register – EC
07 December 2016
Videos
We are grateful for successful polls – EC boss
08 December 2016
2
LIVESTREAMING: Election 2016 on Citi FM
08 December 2016
17795
Maintain collaborative spirit - EC urges Politial parties
08 December 2016
4916
EC News Release on closure of polls
08 December 2016
15202
PLAYBACK: Voting extended in some constituencies - EC
08 December 2016
3624
LIVESTREAM: Polls close - EC holds media briefing
07 December 2016
1008
Election 2016: Mahama beats Akufo-Addo in Tamale Prison polling center
07 December 2016
24254
Ram munches President Mahama's poster
07 December 2016
15083
Angry voters in Bukom protest 'discrimination' by polling agents
07 December 2016
13490
CODEO holds press conference on ongoing voting exercise
07 December 2016
2
God will deliver victory for whoever deserves to win – Rawlings
07 December 2016
236
Reports that voting has been called off incorrect - EC
08 December 2016
6476
