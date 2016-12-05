Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Shirley Frimpong Manso interrupts DKB at Ghana Movie Awards
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Shirley Frimpong-Manso interrupts DKB at Ghana Movie Awards
05 December 2016
Read Article
3936
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
President Mahama speaks at NDC's final rally ahead of Dec. 7 elections
06 December 2016
1340
play video
Akufo-Addo's full speech at NPP's final rally ahead of Dec. 7 elections
05 December 2016
434
play video
Stop selling yourselves cheap – DKB to celebrities on campaign platforms
05 December 2016
2
play video
Mahama deserves another term - NDC sympathisers
05 December 2016
3676
play video
Henry Lartey declares his support for NDC at final rally
05 December 2016
2
play video
NDC fanatics hold "special praise concert" at final campaign rally
05 December 2016
2
play video
LIVESTREAMING: NDC holds final election 2016 rally
05 December 2016
15318
play video
Nyaho Tamakloe warns Ghanaians against voting for Akufo-Addo
05 December 2016
34802
play video
Mahama lacks will to fight corruption - NPP
05 December 2016
1746
play video
Mahama lacks will to fight corruption - NPP
05 December 2016
477
play video
Stonebwoy teams up with Trey Songz
05 December 2016
3723
play video
Come out and vote for change - Akufo-Addo appeals to Ghanaians
05 December 2016
1093
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.