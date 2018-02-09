Youtube Icon
Mourn with me Ebony’s father sadly appeals to Ghanaians
Mourn with me - Ebony’s father sadly appeals to Ghanaians
09 February 2018
Videos
play video
How Ebony's tragic accident actually happened - Driver speaks
09 February 2018
59188
play video
Ebony was a big star, I hope she wins 'Artiste of the Year' - Father
09 February 2018
30028
play video
Trending Gh: Fans shocked over Ebony’s death
10 February 2018
2290
play video
Singer Efya mourns Ebony
09 February 2018
2
play video
Organizers of Ghana Music Awards and Arts writers observe a minute’s silence for Ebony
09 February 2018
234
play video
Ghana Trade Fair Center gears up for exciting, fun-packed fair 2018
09 February 2018
337
play video
No National Service for students without National ID Cards – Ussif Mustapha
09 February 2018
7
play video
NSS to roll out paperless deployment system - Ussif Mustapha
09 February 2018
876
play video
I couldn't believe my girl is dead - Ebony's father
10 February 2018
1616
play video
How pastor predicted Ebony's death
09 February 2018
19530
play video
President Akufo-Addo delivers second SoNA - FULL SPEECH
09 February 2018
2021
play video
Give Ebony 'Artiste of the Year' posthumously award - Kofi Adjorlolo
09 February 2018
1763
