Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
GNPC boss hints of more deals with China National Petroleum Corporation
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
GNPC boss hints of more deals with China National Petroleum Corporation
18 January 2018
Read Article
11
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Omanjour Basic School in distress; 120 students share classroom despite shift system
18 January 2018
626
play video
Every Ghanaian owes GHC 5000 – Economist
18 January 2018
4
play video
Government must be honest with Ghanaians and apologise – Jinapor
18 January 2018
1756
play video
Terrorism, migration top the agenda of UK summit with Macron and May
19 January 2018
4
play video
TRENDING GH: Ghanaians slam journalists for asking Akufo-Addo 'irrelevant’ questions
18 January 2018
1273
play video
Ghana's President Akufo Addo says the country's economy is back on track
18 January 2018
1429
play video
Presidential Press encounter: Standard of journalism falling in Ghana - TPF
18 January 2018
3
play video
I often slap men who demand sex from me - Ak Songstress
18 January 2018
4538
play video
Ghana’s first openly transgender woman blames society for her transformation
18 January 2018
6
play video
Herbert Mensah remembers Komla Dumor today, January 18, 2018
18 January 2018
1062
play video
Keche tells their story in a new music video 'Next Level'
18 January 2018
510
play video
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over inflated contracts
18 January 2018
3
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.