Woyome won’t name beneficiaries of GHC51.2m - David Annan

</div> </div> </div> <div class='video_blog'><div class='sub_title'> Videos</div> <ul> <li class="item"><a href="SC-erred-I-m-refunding-GHC51m-under-duress-Woyome-2384"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/657/65758603.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">SC 'erred'; I’m refunding GHC51m 'under duress' - Woyome</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">19 November 2016</span> <span class="view">6414</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Woyome-schools-journalists-on-respect-for-authority-2381"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/403/40337443.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Woyome schools journalists on respect for authority</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">3</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Woyome-I-ve-forgiven-everybody-2382"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/460/46073565.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Woyome: I’ve forgiven everybody</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">2</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Asamama-residents-demonstrate-against-police-over-shooting-incident-2374"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/129/12900142.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Asamama residents demonstrate against police over shooting incident</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">2</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="I-don-t-blame-Kufuor-Woyome-2385"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/657/65758603.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">I don’t blame Kufuor – Woyome</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">2</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Amidu-was-sacked-because-he-attempted-to-beat-Mills-Woyome-2380"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/958/95810006.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Amidu was sacked because he attempted to beat Mills – Woyome </h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">9</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Amidu-was-sacked-because-he-attempted-to-beat-Mills-Woyome-2379"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/703/70371327.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Amidu was sacked because he attempted to beat Mills – Woyome </h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">36095</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="GHC4m-cheque-not-fake-I-was-just-confused-about-recipient-Woyome-2375"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/968/96861582.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">GHC4m cheque not fake; I was just 'confused about recipient' - Woyome</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">34915</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Maasai-Mara-University-riot-over-alleged-love-triangle-2367"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/530/53020915.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Maasai Mara University 'riot over alleged love triangle'</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">21</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="LIVESTREAMING-Woyome-addresses-press-conference-2366"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/671/67177797.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">LIVESTREAMING: Woyome addresses press conference</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">2013</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Two-feared-dead-as-Police-clash-with-galamsey-operators-at-Asamama-2365"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/460/46011125.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Two feared dead as Police clash with galamsey operators at Asamama</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">3</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="DopeLRB-drops-video-for-Omo-Mummy-2364"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/784/78435590.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">DopeLRB drops video for Omo Mummy</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">18 November 2016</span> <span class="view">280</span> </div> </div> </a></li> </ul> </div> <!-- </div> --> <!-- </div> --> <!-- Start of html generated by this->footer() --> </div> <div id="rightsection"><div class="right_side"> <div class="quick_access"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/" class="home" data-title="Home"> <img src="http://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/home.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/twi-news" class="twi-news" data-title="GhanaWeb Twi News"> <img src="http://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/twi_news.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/programs" class="Programs" data-title="GhanaWeb Programs"> <img src="http://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/programs.svg"> </a> </div> <div class="home_radio_btn"> <a href="/radio/">Radio</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="home_streaming_btn"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/live-streaming">Live Streaming</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="feed"> <div data-imk-uid='DESKTOP.TV.WIDE_SKYSCRAPER.2' id='div-gpt-ad-1200006-0' style='height:auto; width:300px; text-align:center;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1200006-0'); }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/the-lowdown"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/design/internal_banner/lowdown1.gif"></a> </div><br><div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/sayitloud"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/design/internal_banner/sayitloud1.gif"></a> </div> </div></div></div> <div> </div> <div id="footer" style="margin-top:20px;"> <ul id="footerinner"> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/aboutus.php">About Us</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/advertise/">Advertising</a></li><li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://support.ghanaweb.com/portal/en/home" target=”_blank”> FAQ </a></li> <!-- <li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow" href="/GhanaHomePage/feedback.php?url=www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=2353" onclick="NewWindow('/GhanaHomePage/feedback.php?url=www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=2353', 'feedback', '550', '450','no') ;return false;">Feedback</a></li> --> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/sitemap.php">Sitemap</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a></li> </ul> <div id="footerrechts"> Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved. </div> </div> <script>var batch_slots=[]; googletag.cmd.push(function() { if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1100006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[1]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[2]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[3]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[4]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[5]); } googletag.pubads().refresh(batch_slots); }); </script> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { /** CONFIGURATION START **/ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); _sf_async_config.uid = 56378; _sf_async_config.domain = 'ghanaweb.com'; _sf_async_config.flickerControl = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.useCanonicalDomain = true; _sf_async_config.sections = 'television'; _sf_async_config.authors = ''; /** CONFIGURATION END **/ function loadChartbeat() { var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); } loadChartbeat(); })(); </script> </div></div> </body> </html><!-- Generated in 0.017 seconds -->