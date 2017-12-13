Nacee sells beautiful Ghana in new music video

</div> </div> </div> <div class='video_blog'><div class='sub_title'> Videos</div> <ul> <li class="item"><a href="Highlight-Ghana-Institution-of-Surveyors-Festival-of-Nine-Lessons-and-Carols-22104"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/761/76160357.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Highlight: Ghana Institution of Surveyors’ Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">15 December 2017</span> <span class="view">21</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Baby-Cash-labels-Shatta-Wale-as-garbage-22020"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/228/22877316.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Baby Cash labels Shatta Wale as garbage</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">3737</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="NYC-terror-suspect-expected-to-make-court-appearance-22017"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/157/15737232.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">NYC terror suspect expected to make court appearance</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">16</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Ghanaian-journalists-should-learn-from-Rwandan-genocide-Boadu-Ayeboafo-22014"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/101/10172799.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Ghanaian journalists should learn from Rwandan genocide – Boadu-Ayeboafo</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">362</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Z100-JingleBall-celebrity-gifts-22011"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/890/89041853.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Z100 JingleBall celebrity gifts</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">14 December 2017</span> <span class="view">12</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Ghana-needs-600-million-dollars-for-100-electricity-coverage-Veep-21999"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/868/86807279.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Ghana needs 600 million dollars for 100% electricity coverage – Veep</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">570</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Lil-Uzi-Vert-talking-to-kids-on-a-school-bus-is-the-feel-good-video-of-the-day-21996"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/433/43353019.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Lil Uzi Vert talking to kids on a school bus is the feel-good video of the day</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">14 December 2017</span> <span class="view">59</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Bryson-Tiller-on-being-in-a-dark-place-after-Trapsoul-21990"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/286/28688911.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Bryson Tiller on being in a dark place after Trapsoul</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">10</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Hear-Kendrick-Lamar-and-J-Cole-rap-together-for-the-first-time-since-2013-21987"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/867/86760503.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Hear Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole rap together for the first time since 2013</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">57</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="When-ICT-lessons-become-disastrous-21984"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/173/17344989.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">When ICT lessons become disastrous</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">1232</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="We-can-t-wait-to-end-IMF-program-Osafo-Marfo-21981"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/568/56839773.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">We can’t wait to end IMF program – Osafo-Marfo</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">2241</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Stonebwoy-pushes-for-90-Ghanaian-music-on-radio-21978"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/688/68863872.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Stonebwoy pushes for 90% Ghanaian music on radio</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">13 December 2017</span> <span class="view">1127</span> </div> </div> </a></li> </ul> </div> <!-- </div> --> <!-- </div> --> <!-- Start of html generated by this->footer() --> </div> <div id="rightsection"><div class="right_side"> <div class="quick_access"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/" class="home" data-title="Home"> <img src="http://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/home.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/twi-news" class="twi-news" data-title="GhanaWeb Twi News"> <img src="http://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/twi_news.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/programs" class="Programs" data-title="GhanaWeb Programs"> <img src="http://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/programs.svg"> </a> </div> <div class="home_radio_btn"> <a href="/radio/">Radio</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="home_streaming_btn"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/live-streaming">Live Streaming</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="feed"> <div data-imk-uid='DESKTOP.TV.WIDE_SKYSCRAPER.2' id='div-gpt-ad-1200006-0' style='height:auto; width:300px; text-align:center;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1200006-0'); }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/the-lowdown"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/design/internal_banner/lowdown1.gif"></a> </div><br><div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/friday-debate"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/design/internal_banner/friday_debate1.gif"></a> </div> </div></div></div> <div> </div> <div id="footer" style="margin-top:20px;"> <ul id="footerinner"> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/aboutus.php">About Us</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/advertise/">Advertising</a></li><li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://support.ghanaweb.com/portal/en/home" target=”_blank”> FAQ </a></li> <!-- <li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow" href="/GhanaHomePage/feedback.php?url=www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=21957" onclick="NewWindow('/GhanaHomePage/feedback.php?url=www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=21957', 'feedback', '550', '450','no') ;return false;">Feedback</a></li> --> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/sitemap.php">Sitemap</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a></li> </ul> <div id="footerrechts"> Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved. </div> </div> <script>var batch_slots=[]; googletag.cmd.push(function() { if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1100006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[1]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[2]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[3]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[4]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[5]); } googletag.pubads().refresh(batch_slots); }); </script> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { /** CONFIGURATION START **/ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); _sf_async_config.uid = 56378; _sf_async_config.domain = 'ghanaweb.com'; _sf_async_config.flickerControl = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.useCanonicalDomain = true; _sf_async_config.sections = 'television'; _sf_async_config.authors = ''; /** CONFIGURATION END **/ function loadChartbeat() { var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); } loadChartbeat(); })(); </script> </div></div> </body> </html><!-- Generated in 0.025 seconds -->