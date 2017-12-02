Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I want to 'chop' Ebony Shatta Wale
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I want to 'chop' Ebony - Shatta Wale
02 December 2017
Read Article
2
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Ed Sheeran joins Taylor Swift at iHeart Jingle Ball for a performance of "End Game."
02 December 2017
1
play video
Selena Gomez's Emotional Billboard Speech | ET Canada
02 December 2017
1
play video
Chelsea vs Newcastle 3-1 Highlights & Goals 02/12/ 2017 HD
02 December 2017
422
play video
Brighton vs Liverpool 1-5 Highlights HD 2017
02 December 2017
15
play video
Hawaii nuclear warning sirens reactivated due to North Korea threat
02 December 2017
368
play video
Samini opens up on his 'no show' at 'S' concert
02 December 2017
2479
play video
S-Concert justifies hype as thousands seek midyear edition
02 December 2017
1213
play video
The story of Robert Mugabe’s downfall
02 December 2017
6
play video
Senate passes sweeping GOP tax plan in early hours of Saturday morning
02 December 2017
24
play video
Kenya's Raila Odinga rebels against president Kenyatta
02 December 2017
1634
play video
Trump to remove secretary of state Rex Tillerson
02 December 2017
81
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Newsfile on JoyNews
02 December 2017
967
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.