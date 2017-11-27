Youtube Icon
We won’t accept homosexuality – Prof. Mike Oquaye
We won’t accept homosexuality – Prof. Mike Oquaye
27 November 2017
Videos
play video
Police brutalise KATANGA Hall students
28 November 2017
12190
play video
80% of Ghanaian Prophets are fake – Ayitey Powers
27 November 2017
3
play video
Homosexuality: Ghanaians encouraged to condemn Akufo-Addo's stance on homosexuality
27 November 2017
53
play video
I will withdraw Akufo-Addo’s spiritual protection if homosexuality is legalised – Prophet Tawiah
27 November 2017
2349
play video
Affirmative action needed to achieve full gender equity in Ghana - Nana Konadu
27 November 2017
4
play video
Fancy Gadam makes history again with latest concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena
27 November 2017
14
play video
Nana Addo hasn’t disappointed as president – Diana Asamoah
27 November 2017
2
play video
Nana Addo hasn’t disappointed as president – Diana Asamoah
27 November 2017
351
play video
Homosexuality: The President might have been misunderstood - Opuni-Frimpong
27 November 2017
1129
play video
My parents are divorced - Ebony
27 November 2017
8
play video
Egypt-Ethiopia tensions over new dam rise again
27 November 2017
639
play video
80% of Ghanaian pastors are 'fake' - Ayitey Powers
27 November 2017
1334
