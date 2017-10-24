Fuse ODG wins case against Nivea - billboard replaced

Power Of The People. Change is here!! We have something special coming up.stay tuned and connected on this Self Love mission. It's time to consume our own products!! #BlackIsBeautiful #PULLITDOWNNOW A post shared by Fuse ODG (@fuseodg) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:19am PDT
