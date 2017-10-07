Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Pastor prays for weight reducing spirit to deliver an obese woman
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Pastor prays for weight-reducing-spirit to deliver an obese woman
07 October 2017
Read Article
535
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Scores injured following explosion at Atomic Junction
07 October 2017
1115
play video
Explosion at Madina-Atomic junction
08 October 2017
3001
play video
GFA files protest to FIFA after South African Referee 'robs' Ghana
08 October 2017
2586
play video
PLAYBACK: Newsfile on JoyNews
07 October 2017
174
play video
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf touts legacy as she prepares to step down
07 October 2017
479
play video
2018 World Cup: Ghanaians call for replay of Stars vs Uganda game
07 October 2017
1039
play video
2018 World Cup: Ghanaians demand replay of Stars vs Uganda game
07 October 2017
3802
play video
Jeffrey Nortey honors Sarkodie with dope lines
07 October 2017
58
play video
HIGHLIGHTS: Uganda 0-0 Ghana - WC qualifier
07 October 2017
609
play video
10-year-old Teshie link road project abandoned?
08 October 2017
419
play video
'Blade Runner 2049' has great ambition, some glitches
07 October 2017
3
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Uganda vs Ghana (2018 World Cup qualifier)
07 October 2017
1071
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.