Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Watch As Henry Quartey Kneels To Be Prayed For By The Chief Imam
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Opinions
Watch As Henry Quartey Kneels To Be Prayed For By The Chief Imam
09 April 2024
Read Article
220
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Watch as Henry Quartey kneels to be prayed for by the Chief Imam
Videos
play video
Let's unite in solidarity and generosity - Prof Naana Jane as she donates towards Eid-ul-Fitr
09 April 2024
386
play video
Abeiku Santana interviews Reggie Rockstone
09 April 2024
711
play video
Delay's interview with Salma Mumin
09 April 2024
24658
play video
Were you also bribing students when you were giving them laptops - Ntim Fordjour quizzes Mahama
09 April 2024
1304
play video
Ronaldo gets red card in Al Nassr's defeat against Al Hilal
09 April 2024
2322
play video
Kennedy Agyapong’s brother picks Naa Torshie Addo as 'perfect' candidate to partner Dr Bawumia
09 April 2024
24345
play video
Scholarship Secretariat is a complete waste - Domelevo
09 April 2024
1669
play video
Serwaa Amihere's intimate video leak results in criminal charges for three individuals
09 April 2024
14010
play video
We are shocked – ECG reacts to GRIDCO’s load shedding non-compliance claims
09 April 2024
1669
play video
How can we be facing 'dumsor' 6 months to elections? - Tema West MP
09 April 2024
3715
play video
Nana Addo complained about GH?1 kenkey when he wasn’t president but things are worse under him – Wayoosi
09 April 2024
9971
play video
I resigned to prevent disunity in the Majority front in Parliament – Kyei-Mensah
09 April 2024
835
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.